US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry
US-China relations continue to thaw at meeting between trade officials in Detroit
- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai hold talks on the margin of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering
- Discussion follows Wang’s session with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday in Washington
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry