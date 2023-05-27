US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations continue to thaw at meeting between trade officials in Detroit

  • Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai hold talks on the margin of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering
  • Discussion follows Wang’s session with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday in Washington

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in Detroit, Michigan

Updated: 3:18am, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chinese Commerce Ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE