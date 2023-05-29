Japanese singer Mai Mizuhashi performs in the latest season of Ride the Wind, a female-centred reality competition show formerly called Sisters Who Make Waves. She is one of several foreign artists to perform in the Chinese TV show. Photo: Maria Gardidelia/Weibo
Japanese anime pop star Mai Mizuhashi skirts nationalism to build Chinese fan base on Ride the Wind reality show
- The latest season of the pop idol TV show is its most diverse, featuring contestants from Russia, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany and the US
- Chinese embrace Japanese culture selectively and see anime, comics and games favourably despite downturns in the nations’ relationship, says academic
Japanese singer Mai Mizuhashi performs in the latest season of Ride the Wind, a female-centred reality competition show formerly called Sisters Who Make Waves. She is one of several foreign artists to perform in the Chinese TV show. Photo: Maria Gardidelia/Weibo