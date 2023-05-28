The US duties range from 7.5 per cent on many consumer goods to 25 per cent on vehicles, industrial components, semiconductors and other electronics. Photo: AFP
US tariff review based on analysis – not on China trade ‘breakthrough’, senior USTR official says
- Deputy US trade representative Sarah Bianchi says inflation-related arguments against duties have eased
- Review of tariffs on hundreds of import categories from China expected to be completed by the end of the year
The US duties range from 7.5 per cent on many consumer goods to 25 per cent on vehicles, industrial components, semiconductors and other electronics. Photo: AFP