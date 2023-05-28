US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Congress could meet on Wednesday to vote on the debt ceiling deal. Photo: AP
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Congress could meet on Wednesday to vote on the debt ceiling deal. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US debt ceiling crisis: risks still lurk for China despite prospect of deal, analysts say

  • Beijing is one of the world’s biggest holders of US debt and could be affected by future turmoil in the market and the dollar
  • The two countries are still linked and an agreement is in both their interests, observer says

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Congress could meet on Wednesday to vote on the debt ceiling deal. Photo: AP
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Congress could meet on Wednesday to vote on the debt ceiling deal. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE