How has China’s panda diplomacy evolved and where are its stars now?

  • From strategic gifts to a programme centred on conservation, the giant pandas remain beloved attractions in zoos around the world
  • As some of the animals return home, they continue to attract tears of goodbye and a joyous welcome in China

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 4:07pm, 29 May, 2023

