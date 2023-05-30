Kenya worked with China to set up an elite police force to protect the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway. The railway was funded and built by China. Photo: AFP
How China is expanding its law enforcement activities across Africa

  • Beijing has signed public security and law enforcement agreements with some 40 African nations, according to report
  • Analyst says that as cooperation grows, so does ‘promotion of Chinese policing norms within African police forces’

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 30 May, 2023

