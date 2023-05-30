Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Ankara early on Monday after he secured another five years in power. Photo: AFP
Turkey
China /  Diplomacy

Erdogan seen ‘balancing’ between China and the West in third term as Turkish president

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message saying the two nations had ‘broad common interests’
  • Beijing’s treatment of the Uygur minority in Xinjiang is expected to remain a challenge for ties, observers say

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:13pm, 30 May, 2023

