Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang sought to assure Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday that the country would continue to offer a friendly business environment to foreign companies. Meeting the head of the US-based multinational in Beijing, Qin said there should be timely “brakes” to prevent dangers in the relationship between the two countries , and a healthy, stable and constructive relationship would benefit both China and the United States, as well as the world. “China will continue to unswervingly promote a high level of opening up to the outside world and is committed to creating a better market-oriented, rule of law and internationalised business environment for enterprises from all countries, including Tesla,” Qin said. Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday on an unannounced trip, his first visit to China in three years. In addition to meeting senior government officials, he is also expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant, the electric car maker’s biggest production hub. In their talks in Beijing, Qin likened managing China-US ties to driving a car, saying the direction must be based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and the drivers should accelerate at mutually beneficial opportunities. “But we must also put the brakes on in time to avoid dangerous driving manoeuvres,” Qin said. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Musk said Tesla opposed “decoupling” and was willing to continue expanding its operation in China. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the government welcomed visits by Musk and other business leaders and was happy to see foreign companies investing in China. Elon Musk confirms Chinese rivals’ theory about Starship rocket explosion The meeting took place against the backdrop of a tech war between the US and China. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed a partial ban on sales in China by semiconductor firm Micron Technology , the US’ biggest memory chip maker. The action was in retaliation for US bans on sales of advanced semiconductors to China, and the combined moves amplified concerns about the risks for foreign businesses. The two countries have sought to address some of their outstanding issues in the past week, with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and trade representative Katherine Tai meeting in the US. It is not the first time Qin and Musk have met. In March last year, Qin, who was then the Chinese ambassador to the US, visited the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, and discussed Telsa’s business in China with the chief executive. China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the US but Tesla faces tougher competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers, with shipments from Tesla’s Shanghai facility dropping in April. Since going into production in 2019, Tesla’s Shanghai plant has grown to account for more than half of the company’s global production in 2022, and can now make as many as 1.1 million cars a year. The US carmaker contributed almost one-quarter of Shanghai’s total car production value last year, and local authorities pledged earlier this month to continue boosting ties with the company through autonomous driving and robot modules. The company announced an expansion plan for the Shanghai plant to increase output by 450,000 vehicles a year, plus another factory to make 10,000 megapack batteries per year. Before his arrival, Musk tweeted about advances in China’s space programme , which aims to land a crew on the moon before 2030. Musk also owns space company SpaceX, which has a satellite internet arm called Starlink. The US has banned space cooperation with China and China has banned Starlink from operating in the country.