Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (right) meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang tells Tesla CEO Elon Musk that China is open for business

  • Qin says there must be timely brakes on the China-US relationship to prevent dangers
  • Making his first trip to China in three years, Musk says the company is opposed to ‘decoupling’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 10:02pm, 30 May, 2023

