Beijing’s peace envoy Li Hui served as China’s ambassador to Russia for a decade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s peace envoy Li Hui served as China’s ambassador to Russia for a decade. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese envoy’s Europe trip a ‘search for common ground’ on Ukraine war, analysts say

  • Beijing’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui wraps up 12-day tour to Russia, Ukraine and four other countries on mission to push peace plan
  • Visit not about rallying support but bridging ‘very big’ gap between Chinese and European views on the conflict, according to professor

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s peace envoy Li Hui served as China’s ambassador to Russia for a decade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s peace envoy Li Hui served as China’s ambassador to Russia for a decade. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE