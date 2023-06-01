Tourists visit the ancient city wall in Xian, Shaanxi province in May. Domestic travel is bouncing back after pandemic restrictions were scrapped. Photo: Xinhua
Anti-China policies have had ‘profound’ impact on travel, industry body says
- Sector has been hit by geopolitical tensions and exodus of foreigners during the pandemic, according to head of tourism group
- He says reviving international travel could help address misconceptions and calls for it to be part of the national strategy
