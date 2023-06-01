Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to visit Germany, although no date has been confirmed. Photo: AP
Wang Yi boosts China, Germany friendship paving way for Chinese premier Li Qiang’s Berlin visit
- China’s top diplomat tells German official the two countries should work together and send ‘a positive signal to Europe and the world’
- Foreign and security policy adviser Jens Plotner was in Beijing as part of preparatory work for Li Qiang’s widely expected trip to Germany
