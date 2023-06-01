A Chinese research ship arrives at Hambantota International Port in Sri Lanka in August 2022. Photo: AP
China pledges support for Sri Lanka through ‘difficult times’, renews promise to develop ports through belt and road
- Chinese vice-minister and Sri Lankan foreign secretary reaffirm commitment to Beijing’s infrastructure plan as island country battles economic crisis
- In addition to port projects in Colombo and Hambantota, China will expand cooperation in finance, investment, energy, logistics and tourism
