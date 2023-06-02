The United States and Taiwan signed the first agreement under a new trade initiative on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The United States and Taiwan signed the first agreement under a new trade initiative on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US and Taiwan sign first agreement under new trade initiative

  • Office of US Trade Representative confirms signing of deal, which had been reached two weeks ago, takes place in Washington
  • Further economic and trade negotiations will build on the pact, which includes customs, regulatory and anticorruption measures

Bochen Han
Bochen Han

Updated: 3:05am, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States and Taiwan signed the first agreement under a new trade initiative on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The United States and Taiwan signed the first agreement under a new trade initiative on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE