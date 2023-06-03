The Chinese and US delegations at the Shangri-La Dialogue are as divided as ever on Taiwan and the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Shangri-La Dialogue: US and China in the same room but worlds apart on Taiwan, South China Sea
- All hope of fresh talks snuffed out as American and Chinese delegations return to their well-worn differences
- US defence secretary highlights push for regional alliances while PLA official justifies military activity
