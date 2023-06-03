Cui Tiankai, former Chinese ambassador to the US, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov ahead of a special session of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s former US envoy Cui Tiankai slams Europe for ‘mismanaging’ own security situation, points to Asian wisdom
- Asia should learn ‘a very important something from your lack of success’, Cui Tiankai tells European defence chiefs at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Asian way allows nations to follow their own policies and this has worked for decades, Cui says during panel discussion at Singapore security conference
