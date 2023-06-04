Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink is scheduled to visit China as part of ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: AP
Senior US diplomat Daniel Kritenbrink to visit China amid tense ties
- Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will ‘discuss key issues in the bilateral relationship’
- Kritenbrink’s trip is part of ongoing efforts to bolster communications between Beijing and Washington
