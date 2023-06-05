After his controversial comments on French television, China’s ambassador to France said the TV network had “violated journalistic ethics”. Photo: AP
After his controversial comments on French television, China’s ambassador to France said the TV network had “violated journalistic ethics”. Photo: AP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘Big deal out of nothing’: China’s France envoy slams ‘attack’ after post-Soviet states uproar

  • In first public response after controversial comments, Lu Shaye questions freedom of speech in France
  • Lu, who sparked a diplomatic crisis after questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet republics, blamed US for ‘unscrupulously’ undermining China-Europe relations

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 4:46pm, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
After his controversial comments on French television, China’s ambassador to France said the TV network had “violated journalistic ethics”. Photo: AP
After his controversial comments on French television, China’s ambassador to France said the TV network had “violated journalistic ethics”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE