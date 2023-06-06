Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets a delegation of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by Lars Klingbeil, the head of the SPD, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, June 5, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China-Germany relationship to hit new heights, says Chinese Premier Li Qiang after meeting SDP delegation in Beijing
- Li, who will travel to Berlin this month, says China hopes the SPD will exert its influence in Germany, and in Europe
- Delegation leader Lars Klingbeil says Germany appreciates China’s continued opening-up and ‘decoupling’ is not an option for the two countries
