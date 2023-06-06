“The vast majority of Japanese businesses maintain a cool mind and clear eyes”, according to Wu Jianghao, China’s ambassador to Japan. Photo: AFP
US will be ‘sole winner’ if Japan copies chip curbs on China, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo warns
- Japan would risk the future of its semiconductor sector if it cut off the huge China market, Chinese ambassador Wu Jianghao says
- ‘US factor has become the largest external challenge’ for the stable development of China-Japan ties, Wu tells trade body event in Tokyo
“The vast majority of Japanese businesses maintain a cool mind and clear eyes”, according to Wu Jianghao, China’s ambassador to Japan. Photo: AFP