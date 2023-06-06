Taiwan ’s hopes of having its president attend this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in person look set to be dashed, despite increasing closeness with event hosts the US. Washington has so far chosen to follow past practice in extending an invitation to Taiwan for the November event, Hsiao Bi-Khim , the island’s de facto ambassador to the United States, told a news conference on Monday. Hsiao was asked whether Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would be able to attend the summit in San Francisco , given the island’s increasingly close ties with the US. “The US side still adheres to its position of looking at the matter in line with past normal behaviour and practices,” she responded, referring to the long-held practice that only business leaders or senior retired officials could represent the Taiwanese president at such events. Hsiao said since the early 1990s, there had been a certain procedure for Taiwan’s participation in the Apec summit and this was generally accepted by all members as the set practice, according to a video clip posted on the website of Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency. “Any substantial changes in [such practice] would need the consensus of all Apec members,” she said. Hsiao said she was well aware of the expectations of the Taiwanese public, but noted that in international politics, it is difficult for different parties to reach a consensus on an international issue such as this. However, she pledged that her office would “continue to seek to make the voices of Taiwanese people heard and receive a dignified and fair treatment”. Taiwan joined Apec in 1991 under the name “Chinese Taipei”. However, it has not been able to send its leader to the annual summit of the 21 member economies because of objections from Beijing, which sees the island as a part of its territory with no right to attend global events or establish official overseas ties. Chances of Tsai attending the November 15-16 summit in person had seemed brighter this year, especially after 21 US House Republicans jointly called for Washington to invite her. “Given Taiwan’s important economic, cultural, and technological contributions to the region, we believe … Tsai deserves our full respect as much as Taiwan deserves fair and equal treatment on par with those of other recognition and standing in Apec member states,” the lawmakers said in a joint letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April. US lawmakers push for Tsai Ing-wen to attend Apec summit Continuing to exclude Taiwan’s full participation in Apec at the behest of Beijing “sends the wrong message and is tantamount to the US asking China for a permission slip to conduct bilateral foreign relations,” it said. On Tuesday, Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokesman Jeff Liu said the island would do its best to get the “most advantageous arrangement” for representation at the summit. “As for the representative [to the summit], the foreign ministry will make public the choice at an appropriate time,” he said. The Post has contacted the American Institute in Taiwan - which represents US interests in the absence of formal ties with the island – for comment on Washington’s stand on the issue. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu admitted last month that it would be “extremely difficult” for Tsai to take part in person, given the opposition from Beijing. He said Apec made its decisions based on consensus, meaning all its member economies had to approve such an invitation or at least not raise an objection to Tsai’s participation. Beijing, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, has vowed to bring the island back to the mainland fold, by force if necessary. The United States, like most countries, does not see Taiwan as a sovereign state but is opposed to any forcible change to the cross-strait status quo.