A vendor primps a Chinese and Us display during the Spring Carnival in Beijing on May 13, 2023. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US and China can cooperate even in a time of heightened tensions, a House member says

  • Representative Andy Kim, a Democrat on the House select committee on China, notes that working together ‘does not preclude deterrence or preclude competition’
  • Remarks come at event to announce a joint project by the Brookings Institution and Centre for Strategic and International Studies on improving US-China collaboration

Bochen Han and Igor Patrick in Washington

Updated: 5:48am, 7 Jun, 2023

