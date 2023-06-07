The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters
The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Most Europeans would want to stay neutral in a US-China war over Taiwan, study finds

  • Across 11 nations, just 23 per cent said they would prefer to side with the US, according to European Council on Foreign Relations poll
  • Europeans are also ‘reluctant to de-risk from China – even if they recognise some risks in China’s economic presence in Europe’, researchers say

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 5:00pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters
The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE