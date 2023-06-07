The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters
Most Europeans would want to stay neutral in a US-China war over Taiwan, study finds
- Across 11 nations, just 23 per cent said they would prefer to side with the US, according to European Council on Foreign Relations poll
- Europeans are also ‘reluctant to de-risk from China – even if they recognise some risks in China’s economic presence in Europe’, researchers say
The poll found that many Europeans continue to see China as a necessary partner. Photo: Reuters