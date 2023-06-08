Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers slam intent to invite sanctioned Hong Kong leader John Lee for Apec

  • The Biden administration could waive sanctions on the city’s chief executive to allow him to attend the San Francisco summit
  • A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging the State Department to bar Lee from entering the country

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:09am, 8 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE