Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers slam intent to invite sanctioned Hong Kong leader John Lee for Apec
- The Biden administration could waive sanctions on the city’s chief executive to allow him to attend the San Francisco summit
- A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging the State Department to bar Lee from entering the country
