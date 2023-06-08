China’s ambassador to the US Xie Feng told American business leaders that “no one wants peaceful reunification more than China does”. Photo: China’s US embassy
Taiwan question is ‘biggest risk’ to US-China relations, must be brought ‘under control’, Beijing’s top envoy to US says
- Ambassador Xie Feng made the remarks to American business leaders, adding China has ‘always been open to dialogue’
- Comments come after sanctioned Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu rejected meeting with US defence chief Lloyd Austin in Singapore last week
