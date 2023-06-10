A group of Zimbabwean citrus growers and distributors has been granted access to export fresh fruit to China. EPA-EFE
Zimbabwe citrus firms gain access to China’s massive food market
- China lists 11 registered Zimbabwean citrus orchards and 6 citrus packing houses to export citrus to China, which may help bridge a market gap over summer
- Zimbabwe minister says the country is now working on further protocols with China relating to blueberries, avocados and chillies
