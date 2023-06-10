A group of Zimbabwean citrus growers and distributors has been granted access to export fresh fruit to China. EPA-EFE
A group of Zimbabwean citrus growers and distributors has been granted access to export fresh fruit to China. EPA-EFE
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Zimbabwe citrus firms gain access to China’s massive food market

  • China lists 11 registered Zimbabwean citrus orchards and 6 citrus packing houses to export citrus to China, which may help bridge a market gap over summer
  • Zimbabwe minister says the country is now working on further protocols with China relating to blueberries, avocados and chillies

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of Zimbabwean citrus growers and distributors has been granted access to export fresh fruit to China. EPA-EFE
A group of Zimbabwean citrus growers and distributors has been granted access to export fresh fruit to China. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE