Pakistani police inspect a site around damaged vehicles following a deadly suicide bombing near the Confucius Institute affiliated with Karachi University in August last year. Three Chinese nationals were among the four people killed. Photo: AFP
China, Iran, Pakistan agree to hold regular anti-terror talks as concerns grow over cross-border insurgency

  • Decision comes after Chinese foreign ministry’s external security affairs chief holds first such meeting with Iranian and Pakistani counterparts in Beijing
  • Move to ‘institutionalise’ the counterterror security consultation made under China’s Global Security Initiative, Chinese foreign ministry says

Hayley Wong
Updated: 10:29pm, 8 Jun, 2023

