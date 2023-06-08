Pakistani police inspect a site around damaged vehicles following a deadly suicide bombing near the Confucius Institute affiliated with Karachi University in August last year. Three Chinese nationals were among the four people killed. Photo: AFP
China, Iran, Pakistan agree to hold regular anti-terror talks as concerns grow over cross-border insurgency
- Decision comes after Chinese foreign ministry’s external security affairs chief holds first such meeting with Iranian and Pakistani counterparts in Beijing
- Move to ‘institutionalise’ the counterterror security consultation made under China’s Global Security Initiative, Chinese foreign ministry says
