Neither Russia nor South Africa have confirmed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS leaders’ summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 but China is nevertheless discussing security arrangements in the lead-up to the meeting. Photo: Sputnik
China offers South Africa help with BRICS summit security while arrest warrant out for possible attendee Putin

  • As signatory to the International Criminal Court, South Africa would be obliged to execute the warrant, however it has issued diplomatic immunity for attendees
  • Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong and South African Police Minister Bheki Cele also discussed belt and road security and transnational crime

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:08pm, 9 Jun, 2023

