Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives in Shanghai on Friday on a visit that is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations. Photo: Xinhua
Honduran leader Xiomara Castro starts first China trip after establishing diplomatic ties
- President will spend two days in Shanghai before travelling to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping
- Central American nation switched diplomatic allegiance to Beijing in March after cutting ties with Taipei
