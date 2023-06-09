Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives in Shanghai on Friday on a visit that is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations. Photo: Xinhua
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives in Shanghai on Friday on a visit that is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Honduran leader Xiomara Castro starts first China trip after establishing diplomatic ties

  • President will spend two days in Shanghai before travelling to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping
  • Central American nation switched diplomatic allegiance to Beijing in March after cutting ties with Taipei

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives in Shanghai on Friday on a visit that is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations. Photo: Xinhua
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives in Shanghai on Friday on a visit that is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE