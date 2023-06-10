Chinese and Thai military personnel will take part in more joint drills this year. Photo: EPA
China and Thailand to expand military ties amid Asia-Pacific ‘security challenges’

  • Defence Minister Li Shangfu tells the Royal Thai Army’s commander-in-chief that Beijing is ready for more cooperation
  • The two militaries are planning more joint drills this year

Cyril Ip
Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jun, 2023

