Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing on November 25, 2022. On Saturday, a Biden administration official said China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019. Photo: Xinhua
US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
- A Biden administration official said the US has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba and an effort to set up global intelligence-gathering operations for some time
- The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that China and Cuba had reached an agreement in principle to build an electronic eavesdropping station on the island
