US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh last week, the second top US official to visit Saudi Arabia within a month. Photo: AFP
China-Middle East relations
China /  Diplomacy

Why Blinken’s Saudi Arabia trip was really a ‘message for China’ as well as US allies in Middle East

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Riyadh as Iranian embassy reopened following China-brokered peace deal
  • ‘Alarm’ over China’s growing influence in the Middle East is driving US push to reiterate commitment to Gulf and Arab partners, analysts say

Kawala Xie
Updated: 5:17pm, 11 Jun, 2023

