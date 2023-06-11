Tensions between China and South Korea have risen in past months, as Seoul moves closer to treaty ally Washington. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
China /  Diplomacy

China summons South Korean envoy in tit-for-tat move amid row over ‘betting on the US’ comments

  • Seoul should ‘seriously’ look at problems in bilateral ties, China’s assistant foreign minister Nong Rong tells South Korean ambassador
  • Diplomatic dressing down comes after Seoul summoned Chinese envoy over his remarks to South Korean opposition leader on rejecting ‘outside interference’

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Jun, 2023

