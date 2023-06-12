About half of survey respondents in Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines said tensions between Beijing and Washington are among the most “pressing challenges” facing their country. Photo: AP
China-US rivalry ‘biggest worry’ in Singapore, South Korea, Philippines
- Poll finds most people in all three countries are worried, with greatest concern in countries allied with Washington
- The growing tensions between the powers are stoking regional fears of the effect on domestic politics and national security
