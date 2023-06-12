Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said one Indian reporter is still living and working in China, amid an ongoing visa dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said one Indian reporter is still living and working in China, amid an ongoing visa dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-India relations
China /  Diplomacy

China, India visa dispute threatens to sideline last journalists in each country

  • Beijing claims Chinese reporters face ‘discriminatory treatment’, calls on New Delhi to remove ‘unreasonable’ visa restrictions
  • Relations between the countries have deteriorated since deadly border clash in 2020

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 8:57pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said one Indian reporter is still living and working in China, amid an ongoing visa dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said one Indian reporter is still living and working in China, amid an ongoing visa dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE