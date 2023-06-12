Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said one Indian reporter is still living and working in China, amid an ongoing visa dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, India visa dispute threatens to sideline last journalists in each country
- Beijing claims Chinese reporters face ‘discriminatory treatment’, calls on New Delhi to remove ‘unreasonable’ visa restrictions
- Relations between the countries have deteriorated since deadly border clash in 2020
