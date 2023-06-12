Honduran President Xiomara Castro (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk down the red carpet outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping says Beijing will support Honduras’ economy while stressing ‘one-China principle’ as foundation for ties
- The Chinese president and his Honduran counterpart Xiomara Castro hold first meeting since Central American nation switched allegiance from Taipei
- The leaders witness signing of 17 bilateral agreements in areas including trade, belt and road construction, agriculture, technology and education
