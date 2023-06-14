Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put the “no limits” friendship between Beijing and Moscow under the microscope. Photo: AP
China
China /  Diplomacy

China should reconsider Russia ties, ‘make friends with more countries’, scholar says

  • Moscow is taking advantage of and ‘pursuing unilateral use of China’, US affairs expert says during forum hosted by Renmin University
  • China does not recognise annexation of Ukrainian territories, but war and Western-led sanctions have not stopped Sino-Russian ties from growing closer

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:40am, 14 Jun, 2023

