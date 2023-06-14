The United States should “show respect” and stop trying to undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said.

Qin made the remarks in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday morning.

“I hope that the US side will take practical actions to implement the important consensus of the meeting between the two heads of state in Bali, move in the same direction as the Chinese side, effectively manage differences, promote exchanges and cooperation, and promote the stabilisation of China-US relations,” Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of the phone call.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang called on the US to take “practical actions” to improve relations. Photo: Xinhua