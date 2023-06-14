Relations between the US and China have deteriorated over issues ranging from trade and technology to security and human rights. Photo: AP
breaking | Qin Gang calls for US to ‘show respect’, stop undermining China’s interests

  • Chinese foreign minister makes remarks in call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • It’s the latest high-level engagement between the two sides in recent weeks

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:06pm, 14 Jun, 2023

The United States should “show respect” and stop trying to undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said.

Qin made the remarks in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday morning.

“I hope that the US side will take practical actions to implement the important consensus of the meeting between the two heads of state in Bali, move in the same direction as the Chinese side, effectively manage differences, promote exchanges and cooperation, and promote the stabilisation of China-US relations,” Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of the phone call.

It was the latest high-level engagement between Beijing and Washington in recent weeks, following US calls to improve ties that further deteriorated after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down over US airspace in February.

The two sides had said bilateral relations should be improved during a Bali summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November.

Blinken was reportedly expected to travel to China for talks this Sunday but it is not clear if the trip will go ahead.

More to follow …

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.