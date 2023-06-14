Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reaffirmed China’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue to his Palestinian Authority counterpart as Mahmoud Abbas visited Beijing and amid “profound changes in the Middle East”. Qin and Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki met after Palestinian Authority president Abbas and his delegation landed in Beijing on Tuesday at the start of his four-day visit, his first trip to China since 2017. “The situation in the Middle East is undergoing profound changes, and strengthening strategic autonomy and enhancing solidarity and cooperation are the common aspiration and general trend,” Qin said, according to a readout by China’s foreign ministry. “China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights. China will continue to support the right direction of the peace talks and contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to the settlement of the Palestinian issue,” he said. The geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East have shifted since ties were restored between Saudi Arabia and Iran after seven years following a peace deal brokered by China in March, and diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria were restored after nearly a decade. Qin said Abbas was the first Arab leader received by China this year, which he said was a sign of their governments’ special friendship and Beijing’s support for the just cause of Palestine. Abbas is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during his trip. Qin said he believed Xi and Abbas would make “top-level” plans and clarify the strategic direction in which to push bilateral ties to the next level. ‘Delicate timing’: why Blinken’s Saudi Arabia visit was a ‘message for China’ According to the Chinese foreign ministry statement, al-Maliki said Palestine appreciated the peace initiatives that China had proposed on the Palestine issue over the years. He also pledged Palestine support for China’s “core interests”, including on the “one-China” policy. “China is a trustworthy and reliable friend. Palestine highly appreciates the series of initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping on the Palestine issue, and thanks the Chinese side for always firmly supporting the just cause of Palestine and providing important support for Palestine in the fields of politics and development,” he is quoted as saying. Abbas is expected to ask for China’s support on Palestine’s economy and its full membership at the United Nations. During his trip, he is also likely to seek China’s mediation in Palestine’s conflict with Israel, which has intensified over illegal West Bank settlements and a visit to a holy site by an extremist Israeli official, according to Palestinian media. The two governments are expected to sign a number of deals that will be devoted to Palestine’s development, according to Fariz Mehdawi, the Palestinian ambassador to China. Saudi Arabia, China ignore Western ire to pledge closer ties China has been increasingly vocal on the Israeli-Palestinian issue as it steps up peacemaking efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Qin renewed China’s mediation offer for Israel and Palestine in separate phone calls with their foreign ministers in April. China has proposed initiatives and organised peace talks on the issue during Xi’s term but the efforts have failed to yield substantial results.