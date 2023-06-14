Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that countries could follow “various paths” to protect human rights at a conference in Beijing where delegates from developing countries also heard a criticism of Western notions of human rights. Xi made his statement in a letter to a forum, attended by delegates from 58 countries and the United Nations and African Union, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, a UN document promoting human rights. China faces EU criticism over treatment of Uygurs as human rights talks resume In the letter, Xi said that “global human rights governance is facing serious challenges” and that China is following “a path of human rights development that suits its own national conditions”. “[We advocate] guaranteeing the equitable enjoyment of human rights by all peoples through various paths of modernisation,” Xi said. “China stands for advancing human rights with cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect and equality, putting into action the Global Civilisation Initiative, and deepening exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations,” Xi added. Xi’s congratulatory message was read by Li Shulei, a member of the policymaking Politburo and head of the Communist Party’s publicity department. The event was jointly organised by the State Council Information Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, which is responsible for the country’s foreign aid. According to the list of participants, guests at the forum were mainly from developing countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative – a signature project of Xi’s to strengthen China’s links with the outside world through trade and infrastructure The forum came at a time when Xi and his leadership are seeking to gain a louder voice on human rights issues and China faces criticism by Western countries, especially the United States, for its actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and its treatment of dissidents. Vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu, told the event that “China will surely make greater contributions to global human rights governance”. Without naming them, Ma criticised some Western countries, saying they “ignore their own serious human rights problems and go around as if they are human rights teachers, making false accusations against other countries, interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and curbing other countries’ development.” Ma also said: “Blindly copying other countries’ models will only make them unsuitable and even lead to disastrous consequences.” Luo Zhaohui, director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, told the event that China’s contribution to global human rights included providing food and humanitarian relief to other developing countries. Other keynote speakers at the forum included Akmal Saidov, a senior official responsible for human rights in Uzbekistan , and Alfonso Nsue Mokuy, one of Equatorial Guinea ’s vice-prime ministers, who both praised China’s human rights advocacy. In the lectures that followed the opening speeches, some academics from China and abroad also spoke highly of the country’s efforts to promote human rights. However, Veronica Birga, chief of staff of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not follow her fellow speakers in praising China. UN human rights chief Bachelet says no to second term, ‘not related’ to China Instead, she told the event that “an increasing number of states are resorting to measures to suppress dissenting voices and opinions, including threats, intimidation, violence, and criminal procedures against journalists and human rights defenders”, concluding with a call for “a new worldwide consensus on human rights”. In March, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed “grave concerns” about human rights in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong .