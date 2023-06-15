Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after a ceremony in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
What would China do to solve Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how do its ties with the two sides compare?
- Beijing seen as long-time supporter of Palestinians, but its trade with Israel has expanded rapidly over past two decades
- Fresh off brokering Iran-Saudi Arabia deal, China says it is ready to facilitate peace talks, but some wonder whether it can play neutral moderator
