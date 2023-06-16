Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet-level official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. Photo: AP
Antony Blinken’s trip to China shows desire to re-engage, ‘avoid worst-case scenario’
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in China for a two-day trip on Sunday, four months after putting off a visit over a ‘spy balloon’ spat
- Phone call over Beijing’s ‘bottom line’ likely to set tone for visit, with a cautious US aware of the impact of ‘tense trend’, observers say
