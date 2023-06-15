In Beijing, Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced that his foundation and the Beijing government would each provide US$50 million to GHDDI over the next five years to bolster the institute’s drug discovery capacity. Photo: AFP
Bill Gates hails China’s potential to cut poverty and improve health overseas as he unveils US$50 million research funds
- In Beijing, billionaire and philanthropist hopeful China can play a bigger role ‘addressing the current challenges, particularly those facing African countries’
- Gates paid tribute to Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping who taught 3,000 rice scientists from around the world who then used that knowledge at home
