During a resolution debate on Wednesday, members of the European Parliament lined up to criticise the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing for a crackdown that wiped out the city’s political opposition, saw a purge of critical local media, and led to hundreds being jailed. Photo: AFP
‘Alarmingly deteriorating’ situation: EU lawmakers renew calls for sanctions on Hong Kong leaders
- Lawmakers overwhelmingly adopt resolution condemning deterioration of fundamental freedoms since national security law was imposed
- Non-binding vote targets John Lee and all Hong Kong and Chinese officials responsible for ongoing human rights crackdown in city
