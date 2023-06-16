Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Berlin on Sunday before heading to an international summit in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Berlin on Sunday before heading to an international summit in Paris. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Can Li Qiang cement Europe’s ‘de-risk not decouple’ strategy on China?

  • The Chinese premier’s visit to Germany and France will be closely watched as he seeks to boost relations amid growing US pressure
  • Analysts say a successful trip will show there is an alternative to the confrontational approach of recent years

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 2:29pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Berlin on Sunday before heading to an international summit in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Berlin on Sunday before heading to an international summit in Paris. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE