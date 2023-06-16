Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Berlin on Sunday before heading to an international summit in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Can Li Qiang cement Europe’s ‘de-risk not decouple’ strategy on China?
- The Chinese premier’s visit to Germany and France will be closely watched as he seeks to boost relations amid growing US pressure
- Analysts say a successful trip will show there is an alternative to the confrontational approach of recent years
