The Manono lithium-tin project in Democratic Republic of the Congo. DRC is among countries in Africa that want to get better value from the minerals mined from their territory. Photo: AVZ Minerals
Africa’s minerals giants push for bigger battery bucks as China and the West vie for clean energy resources
- Namibia, DRC and Zimbabwe have significant deposits of lithium and want their resources processed locally to get better value from the metals
- Having more of the supply chain in your country creates jobs and tax revenue but capital, legal certainty and technical talent are needed, says analyst
The Manono lithium-tin project in Democratic Republic of the Congo. DRC is among countries in Africa that want to get better value from the minerals mined from their territory. Photo: AVZ Minerals