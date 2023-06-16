Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bill Gates are last believed to have met in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bill Gates are last believed to have met in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

My hopes are with ‘the American people’, China’s Xi Jinping tells ‘old friend’ Bill Gates

  • President Xi Jinping uses special diplomatic term ‘old friend’ for Bill Gates as he meets Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist in Beijing
  • People should ‘communicate more to enhance understanding’, Xi says, in loaded message ahead of top US diplomat Antony Blinken’s visit to China

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:54pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bill Gates are last believed to have met in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bill Gates are last believed to have met in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE