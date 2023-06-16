U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday for a high-stakes visit amid worsening US-China ties. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Ahead of Antony Blinken visit, China urges US to avoid ‘illusion’ of strength

  • Foreign ministry says US made a ‘serious misjudgment’ to view China as its biggest geopolitical challenge
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected to arrive in Beijing on Sunday after earlier trip postponed over alleged spy balloons

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:02pm, 16 Jun, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday for a high-stakes visit amid worsening US-China ties. Photo: Reuters
