A photo taken in 2018 by the Argentine Naval Prefecture shows a Chinese-flag-bearing fishing boat found illegally fishing in Argentina’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: AFP
Brazil and China officials resume bilateral defence talks but also discuss fishing complaints
- A delegation led by PLA Navy Secretary Yuan Huazhi makes a visit to Brasilia arranged just days in advance by Brazilian President Lula, according to sources
- Brazilians raise illegal fishing though Chinese embassy tells Post that China follows international laws and has ‘a zero-tolerance attitude’ toward the practice
