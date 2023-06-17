Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding his flight to China from a US military base in the state of Maryland on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese analysts see ray of hope as Blinken stresses need for ‘open’ US-China talks on Beijing trip
- ‘Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy’, Antony Blinken says hours before heading to Beijing for two-day trip
- While aware that visit ‘is unlikely to produce anything remarkable in terms of lasting mitigation’, analysts hope it will prevent further acrimony
