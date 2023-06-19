US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, June 19, 2023. Photo: AP Photo
developing | Blinken in Beijing: Wang Yi says US’ ‘erroneous perception’ of China to blame for worsening ties
- Wang tells US Secretary of State it is ‘necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and conflict’
- China’s top diplomat urges US not to assume China is seeking dominance
